Health Care Maintenance Organizations In Europe?

Is it useful to view the European health care sector as a series of Health Maintenance Organizations arranged on a national basis? This is the question posed by consultants Carter Edwards & Partners to senior executives within leading pharmaceutical companies in Europe.
CE says this is important to the pharmaceutical industry; the promotion of managed health is generally viewed as underlying the huge deal of activity in the USA. It adds that the issue is complex, not least because of the unique features of individual health care systems.
The HMOs came into being in the USA to manage health care costs efficiently. However, it was agreed that so long as health care is funded from taxation or social charges (as in Europe) it will be difficult to interpose commercial organizations such as HMOs between governments and health providers. This is despite the fact that taxpayers generally do not, whatever might be the findings of surveys, themselves wish to pay higher taxes to fund higher health costs, according to CE.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze