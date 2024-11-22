HEALTH CARE "MELTDOWN"

The US health care system is fast approaching crisis status, and if business continues as usual, without major changes, there will be meltdown by 1996, predicts George Lundberg, editor-in-chief of scientific publications at the American Medical Association.
Writing in the Journal of the AMA this week, Dr Lundberg notes that the doubling time for US health care expenditures is now less than five years. "We are looking at potential health care expenditures in 1992 dollars of $1.4 trillion by 1996," he says, adding: "I do not believe our economy can tolerate these costs."
In a worst-case scenario, he believes, the Congress would panic and nationalize the entire health care industry. Physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other health care workers would be conscripted as government employees, hospitals would be taken over and run by the government, health insurance companies would be abolished and the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries would be nationalized. Such an event, he says, would be "tragic, catastrophic and certain to fail over time. I cannot imagine a government monopoly of that size succeeding."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze