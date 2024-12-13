Health Care News From Iran

The Central Bank of Iran says the retail price of health care in Iran'scities in the month of Shahrivar (August 23-September 22) was 0.2% up on the previous month (July 22-August 22), reports the IRNA news agency. The inflation rate during the month was 0.5%.

- Iran's Deputy Finance Minister, Mohammad Navab, says foreigners can invest any amount in projects and businesses in Iran and transfer the profits abroad. Foreign-invested projects enjoy six to 12 years' tax exemption, and tax rates of no more than 10% after the exemption period ends.