Helsinn's First HalfSales Rise 34%

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Helsinn Healthcare SA says first-half 1996 consolidated net sales reached 60.6 million Swiss francs ($48.3 million), a rise of some 34% over the like, 1995 period, and it forecasts turnover in excess of 110 million francs for the full year.

Nimesulide, the company's leading pharmaceutical product, was responsible for part of this progress. It was launched in Ireland (by Helsinn Birex) and in Peru (through Schering Plough) during the past year, and in Belgium (Therabel), India (Elder) and Israel (Rafa) in 1996.