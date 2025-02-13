Hexaell Biotech, founded in 2015 in Shanghai, specializes in innovative therapies for severe liver diseases, focusing on cell transdifferentiation technology.
\Its lead candidate, the HepaCure Biocolumn, is a bioartificial liver system utilizing hiHeps technology, which converts human fibroblasts into hepatocyte-like cells to restore liver function. In December 2022, the China NMPA approved its IND application, enabling Phase I/II clinical trials in 2023.
In January 2019, Hexaell secured a ¥50 million ($7.3M) Series A funding round from Hyfinity Investments to support the clinical development of its liver disease therapies.
