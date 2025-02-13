Thursday 13 February 2025

A Chinese biotech company developing medicines for people with serious liver diseases.

Hexaell Biotech, founded in 2015 in Shanghai, specializes in innovative therapies for severe liver diseases, focusing on cell transdifferentiation technology.

\Its lead candidate, the HepaCure Biocolumn, is a bioartificial liver system utilizing hiHeps technology, which converts human fibroblasts into hepatocyte-like cells to restore liver function. In December 2022, the China NMPA approved its IND application, enabling Phase I/II clinical trials in 2023.

In January 2019, Hexaell secured a ¥50 million ($7.3M) Series A funding round from Hyfinity Investments to support the clinical development of its liver disease therapies. 

Hexaell Biotech advances liver program with $31 million raise
11 February 2025
