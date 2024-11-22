Hexal Pharma To Expand Abroad

The German generics manufacturer Hexal Pharma is to invest in expansion abroad as well as preparing for a stock exchange listing, it has revealed. The company, which was established in 1987, is now a leading generics producer in Germany, with 1994 sales rising 20% to 374 million Deutschemarks ($255.6 million). Group sales were 450 million marks, up 15.4%.
Hexal recently acquired two companies, Dr Winzer of Constance and the phytopharmaceuticals company Jossa (now known as Biocur) of Steinau. Some 10% of sales growth last year came from a series of new products, especially cardiovascular drugs. Despite the current decline in pharmaceutical prices, Hexal has indicated that it expects sales in 1995 to improve 10%.
Thomas Spruengmann, Hexal's owner and director, said that after patent expiry, drug prices used to spiral downward over a three-year period, whereas nowadays it only takes around three weeks. To counter this trend, more investment is being made in R&D, he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze