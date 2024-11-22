Friday 22 November 2024

Hexal Pharma To Expand Abroad

10 September 1995

The German generics manufacturer Hexal Pharma is to invest in expansion abroad as well as preparing for a stock exchange listing, it has revealed. The company, which was established in 1987, is now a leading generics producer in Germany, with 1994 sales rising 20% to 374 million Deutschemarks ($255.6 million). Group sales were 450 million marks, up 15.4%.

Hexal recently acquired two companies, Dr Winzer of Constance and the phytopharmaceuticals company Jossa (now known as Biocur) of Steinau. Some 10% of sales growth last year came from a series of new products, especially cardiovascular drugs. Despite the current decline in pharmaceutical prices, Hexal has indicated that it expects sales in 1995 to improve 10%.

Thomas Spruengmann, Hexal's owner and director, said that after patent expiry, drug prices used to spiral downward over a three-year period, whereas nowadays it only takes around three weeks. To counter this trend, more investment is being made in R&D, he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze