HGS starts trials of Albuferon in HCV

Human Genome Sciences has begun a Phase I clinical trial of Albuferon inpatients infected with hepatitis C virus. The drug is created by fusing the gene for interferon alpha to the gene coding for human albumin and is intended to provide patients with a longer-acting therapeutic effect, as well as potentially an improved side-effect profile when compared to the current first-line therapy, recombinant human interferon alpha.

HGS purchased the albumin-based delivery technology along with its $120 million acquisition of Principia last year (Marketletter September 18, 2000). The start of the new trial is significant, not only because Albuferon could represent an advance over existing treatments for HCV, but also because the delivery technology, if it passes the clinical proof-of-principle stage, could then be applied to any protein drug. This presents HGS with the opportunity to apply the technology to its own candidate protein drugs, including repifermin for persistent skin ulcers, as well as to develop improved versions of established protein drugs as they lose patent protection.