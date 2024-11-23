HGS To Purchase Plant Site

Human Genome Sciences of the USA has selected a site for its plannedpilot-scale production and process development facility. The company has reached an agreement in principle for purchase of the land, with details to be finalized in the near future.
The 13-acre site is located on the Johns Hopkins Belward Research Campus in Montgomery County, Maryland, adjacentto the Shady Grove Life Sciences Center, and just minutes from HGS' headquarters and laboratory facilities.
It will contain around 80,000 square feet and areas for pilot-scale production of therapeutic proteins and for process development and scale-up. HGS will seek outside financing for the estimated $40 million cost of construction, which is expected to start mid-summer and be completed by the fall of next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze