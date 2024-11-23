HGS To Purchase Plant Site

Human Genome Sciences of the USA has selected a site for its plannedpilot-scale production and process development facility. The company has reached an agreement in principle for purchase of the land, with details to be finalized in the near future.

The 13-acre site is located on the Johns Hopkins Belward Research Campus in Montgomery County, Maryland, adjacentto the Shady Grove Life Sciences Center, and just minutes from HGS' headquarters and laboratory facilities.

It will contain around 80,000 square feet and areas for pilot-scale production of therapeutic proteins and for process development and scale-up. HGS will seek outside financing for the estimated $40 million cost of construction, which is expected to start mid-summer and be completed by the fall of next year.