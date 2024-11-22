Higher Growth Seen At India's Sol Pharma

Medium-sized Indian drugmaker Sol Pharmaceuticals has reported "significant growth" in domestic and export sales and profits.

Sales rose 30% from 163.57 crores to 210.22 crores ($67.0 million) in the 12 months ending March 31, 1995. Exports increased 33% to 82.95 crores. The bulk drugs division contributed 133 crores to sales, and revenues from the formulations division were 77 crores. Gross profits before charges rose 78% to 32.57 crores.

During the reporting year, Sol's formulations division consolidated it presence in the antibacterial, antacid and anti-inflammatory analgesic segments of therapeutics. It also increased its market presence in the specialty segment for cardiovascular and psychotropic products.