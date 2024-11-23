Higher Sales Boost Profits At Kyowa Hakko

Ordinary profits improved 30.1% to 22.1 billion yen ($247.3 million), and net profits surged 36.3% to 8.6 billion yen in the financial year ended December 31, 1994, for Japanese company Kyowa Hakko.
A sales increase of 5.9% to 311.7 billion yen, with a particularly favorable performance by the pharmaceutical division, was also reported. The firm's biotechnology products represented 46% of sales last year, achieving sales of 24 billion yen. It was noted that business outside of Japan decreased as a result of the strength of the yen.
Antihypertensive Conel (benidipine) had sales amounting to 16 billion yen, up 45.4%. Turnover of the product is expected to reach 20 billion in 1995. Sales of the antifungal agent Itrizole (itraconazole) were 10 billion yen, advancing from 2 billion a year earlier.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze