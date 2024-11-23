HIVID Combination Gets EU Approval

The European Union has granted approval for Hoffmann-La Roche's HIVID(zalcitabine), for the treatment of HIV, to be marketed for use in combination with other antiretroviral therapies. The new indication was granted based on data from numerous studies demonstrating the benefits of HIVID in combination with other agents, including the largest HIV trial to date, PISCES (Marketletter October 27), which studied HIVID in combination with Invirase (saquinavir) and Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine).

The new indication was granted through a mutual recognition process in which Germany served as the Reference Member State. The indication will be implemented in all EU member states by January 1, 1998.