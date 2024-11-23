HMO Limits On Doctor Rxing "Open To Abuse"

When health maintenance organizations started up in the USA ascompetitors to traditional health insurance, their benefits for prescriptions were often "richer, in an effort to get patients to use drugs and thus head off more serious illness and hospital stays," according to an article in the Wall Street Journal. However, the report also notes that as the costs of drugs for HMOs are increasing (they advanced approximately 13% last year), the organizations are searching for ways to reduce their pharmaceutical costs.
Some HMOs are increasing consumer co-payments for drugs, while others are restricting which products they cover, says the WSJ. And, in the latest development, many HMOs are giving groups of physicians a monthly drug budget, penalizing them if they go over it and letting them share in the savings if they stay below it.
"Pharmacy Risk-Sharing" The HMOs contend that such "pharmacy risk-sharing" gives doctors an incentive to consider the cost-effectiveness of the drugs they prescribe, says the report, which notes that the HMO argument is that as long as somebody else is paying "physicians won't take the time to research whether costlier drugs are worth the extra money."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze