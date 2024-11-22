Hoechst-Biotika Investment In Slovak Republic

The Hoechst-Biotika pharmaceutical joint venture in Martin, central Slovakia, is to invest up to 100 million koruna ($3.6 million) this year in the modernization of its glass ampoule production, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. The funding will come from the company's own reserves and from Slovak banks.
Hoechst-Biotika expects to equal its 1994 profits of 40 million koruna in the current year but increase its turnover to 500 million koruna following the launch of two new products.
In 1993, the company purchased new technology for the production of tablets, ointments and creams.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze