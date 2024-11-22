Hoechst Pharma's International Outlook

Hoechst Pharma expects to see its future growth come from areas such as Eastern Europe and China, according to Jean-Pierre Godard, head of Hoechst's pharmaceutical division. In the first half of 1994, 81.6% of the division's total sales came from abroad, amounting to around 4.1 billion Deutschemarks, up ($2.6 billion; Marketletters passim), 13.4%. It has already noted strong growth in Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

In Eastern Europe, Mr Godard said, Hoechst Pharma is developing its business together with local partners and is setting up pharmaceutical production plants in selected countries. For the current year, he suggests that sales in the region should reach around 219 million marks, growing around 19%-20% on last year.

Hoechst's procedures for developing its business overseas focus firstly on the registration of products and the setting up of sales and marketing outlets. The development of products abroad comes later, which is the opposite way round to how many other companies operate. Mr Godard said that Hoechst creates the demand first.