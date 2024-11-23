Hoechst Realignment Reflected In Interim Result

In the first six months of 1997, Hoechst group sales reached 27.89billion Deutschemarks ($14.96 billion), showing a rise of 7% on the like, 1996 period (including 3% from volume, 1% from price hikes and 5% from exchange rates.
Hoechst says the realignment of the group is now increasingly reflected in the full set of figures. At 2.3 billion marks, operating profit is 18% lower than first-half 1996, but on a comparable basis it rose 7%. Pretax profits were 54% less at 2 billion marks, and included significant gains on disposals of companies and shareholding. Adjusted for the extraordinary gains, first-half pretax profits rose 10%.
Hoechst Marion Roussel Integration: Rapid Progress The integration of Hoechst Marion Roussel, the group's pharmaceutical business, subsequent to the acquisition of the outstanding minority interest in Roussel Uclaf (Marketletters passim) is making rapid progress, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze