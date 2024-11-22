Hoechst Withdraws Enzygnost In Japan

Hoechst Japan, the subsidiary of German company Hoechst AG, has withdrawn its Enzygnost diagnostic test for HIV from the market, following reports that the test failed to detect the virus in a person later diagnosed as HIV-positive.

Hoechst has reportedly contacted its overseas subsidiaries to recall the product, which has been marketed in 35 countries. At the present time, two different tests are used in Japan, and Enzygnost has around 40% of the Japanese market.

The company informed 50 hospitals and medical facilities of the recall last week, but by that time the institutions had already used nearly 80% of the tests supplied to them. This is enough to test around 120,000 people. The Health and Welfare Ministry is "treating the matter seriously and has asked the company for details."