Hollis Eden gets FDA OK for Neumune trials

USA-based drugmaker Hollis Eden says that it has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to proceed with Phase I/II dose ranging trials of Neumune (HE2100), its developmental treatment for health care-associated nosocomial infections. The study is designed to establish the product's safety, as wells as to identify any subset of patients that are particularly responsive to treatment.

The company added that the planned assessment is a natural progression from its work in the field of acute radiation syndrome, as ARS can increase a patient's susceptibility to life-threatening infections. Results from Phase I studies in healthy individuals have indicated that the drug may offer protection to immunosuppressed individuals via stimulation of the innate immune system.

Hollis-Eden's share price jumped $0.20, or 3.9%, to $5.35 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on the day of the announcement, June 8.