Friday 22 November 2024

Hollis Eden gets FDA OK for Neumune trials

18 June 2006

USA-based drugmaker Hollis Eden says that it has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to proceed with Phase I/II dose ranging trials of Neumune (HE2100), its developmental treatment for health care-associated nosocomial infections. The study is designed to establish the product's safety, as wells as to identify any subset of patients that are particularly responsive to treatment.

The company added that the planned assessment is a natural progression from its work in the field of acute radiation syndrome, as ARS can increase a patient's susceptibility to life-threatening infections. Results from Phase I studies in healthy individuals have indicated that the drug may offer protection to immunosuppressed individuals via stimulation of the innate immune system.

Hollis-Eden's share price jumped $0.20, or 3.9%, to $5.35 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on the day of the announcement, June 8.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze