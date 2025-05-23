Friday 23 May 2025

Hong Kong International Biotechnology Conference

10 September 202513 September 2025
Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)
Organized by the Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization (HKBIO), this premier event serves as a global platform for biotechnology professionals to converge, collaborate, and catalyze innovation.

The conference encompasses a broad spectrum of biotechnology sectors, including pharmaceuticals, health technology, bioinformatics, and environmental biotech. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with innovations in areas such as AI-assisted drug development, biomanufacturing technologies, and digital health. 

BIOHK2025 will feature:

  • 250+ sponsors and exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions.
  • 100 world-class speakers delivering insights across various biotech disciplines.
  • 20 symposiums covering topics from pharmaceuticals to environmental biotech.
  • 30 pitching sessions providing startups with opportunities to present to investors and industry leaders.
  • One2One partnering sessions facilitating strategic collaborations. 


