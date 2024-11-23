Humalog Cleared In UK, Approved In USA

Eli Lilly has launched its insulin analog Humalog (insulin lispro) onto the UK market for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. It has now been launched in six countries. Humalog allows diabetics more flexibility about when they inject before a meal, and restores blood glucose control to near-normal levels.
The National Health Service price of Humalog is L15.71 ($24.11) for a 3.5mg/ml, 10ml vial for parenteral administration, and L13.39 for five 3.5mg/ml, 1.5ml cartridges for use in pen injection devices for subcutaneous administration.
Humalog is almost identical to human insulin, with the exception that two amino acids in the peptide (proline and lysine) are transposed (hence lispro). This does not alter its behavior of insulin in the body, but it does dramatically increase the rate at which the molecule is absorbed into the bloodstream. This means that diabetics can inject Humalog closer to mealtimes (15 minutes before is recommended), than with other insulin preparations, which need to be injected 30-45 minutes beforehand. Compliance with this time constraint is poor, according to diabetes specialists.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze