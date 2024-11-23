Human Rt Stops Supplies Due To Debts

Hungary's Human Rt has stopped delivering medicines, including infusions and blood products, to 49 hospitals nationwide as these hospitals owe the company 400 million forint ($2.5 million), according to MTI Econews. The 49 hospitals were said to have only three weeks' supplies of these products as of early November.
The Hungarian Hospitals Association said it did not blame Human for its action, but instead argued that the government should fulfil its promises as regards consolidating hospitals' debts. In May, hospitals had applied for inclusion in the Welfare Ministry's debt consolidation scheme, and at that stage applied for loans totaling 4.5 billion forint, although the government reduced the amount to 2 billion forint.
