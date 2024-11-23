Humegon Approved In USA

Humegon (pituitary gonadotrophin), produced by Dutch company Organon, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for infertility.
Humegon is a hormone which is used to stimulate the growth of egg cells in in vitro fertilization, and is currently marketed in more than 80 companies.
The company states that the US fertility hormone market is the largest in the world, and hopes a launch there will improve its position in the global fertility market. The product is the first of a new series of preparations for infertility treatment which Organon anticipates to introduce on the US market.
