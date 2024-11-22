Hungarian Drug Firms Seek Market Protection

The National Federation of Hungarian Drug Producers and Whole-salers says the system of drug price subsidies must be reformed, or domestic pharmaceutical production will collapse.
Federation chairman Istvan Orban said that imports, whether more modern or not than Hungarian medicines, have flooded the market unrestrictedly in recent years, and that Hungarian drugs' share of sales dropped from 75% in 1988 to below 50% in 1994.
Also, foreign drug price increases have significantly exceeded Hungarian rises. Mr Orban said that due to excessively fast liberalization, the amount of social insurance subsidies doubled in the past three years, while the National Health Insurance Fund budget is limited. This must be stopped, he said; Hungarian drugs which have the same effect but are much cheaper than imported equivalents should be preferred, and subsidies of more expensive drugs limited. He also urged the Hungarian medical community to "help eliminate the admiration of foreign drugs."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze