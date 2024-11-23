Hungarian Drug Industry Calls For Govt Protection

Hungary's pharmaceutical industry is calling for government protection. Istvan Orban, chairman of the drug manufacturers' and wholesalers' federation, has said that while it is untrue to say that without protection measures the industry would collapse, Hungary "should introduce internationally-acceptable and domestically-suitable measures" to ensure the industry survives the present period of transition.
Mr Orban added that this year Hungarian pharmaceutical manufacturers would produce sales of about 140 billion forint ($940.1 million) and employ 16,000 people. The industry also pays an annual 7 billion forint into the Treasury.
Gyoergy Szabo, Minister of Social Welfare, is also quoted in the Budapest media as saying that although two-thirds of Hungarian drug consumption is provided by the domestic industry, more than half the subsidy paid out by the Social Insurance Fund and consumers was subsidizing imported medicines which account for only one quarter of consumption.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze