Hungarian Drug Industry Calls For Govt Protection

Hungary's pharmaceutical industry is calling for government protection. Istvan Orban, chairman of the drug manufacturers' and wholesalers' federation, has said that while it is untrue to say that without protection measures the industry would collapse, Hungary "should introduce internationally-acceptable and domestically-suitable measures" to ensure the industry survives the present period of transition.

Mr Orban added that this year Hungarian pharmaceutical manufacturers would produce sales of about 140 billion forint ($940.1 million) and employ 16,000 people. The industry also pays an annual 7 billion forint into the Treasury.

Gyoergy Szabo, Minister of Social Welfare, is also quoted in the Budapest media as saying that although two-thirds of Hungarian drug consumption is provided by the domestic industry, more than half the subsidy paid out by the Social Insurance Fund and consumers was subsidizing imported medicines which account for only one quarter of consumption.