Hungarian Drug Industry Growth

Hungary's Ministry of Industry and Trade says the national drugindustry's development will largely be determined by slowly falling domestic sales and the acquisition of new markets in eastern Europe, reports MTI Econews.
Hungarian drug companies' international success, higher consumer spending power and booming western European markets mean the chemical industry is likely to grow 2%-3% this year, it added. Large-scale investments in the drug industry are aimed mainly at improving marketing and reducing production costs, it was noted.
- Hungary is one of only a few countries in Europe which have not only failed to improve their people's health but also suffered a decline in life expectancy, says a new report from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter's offices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze