Hungarian Drug Industry Growth

Hungary's Ministry of Industry and Trade says the national drugindustry's development will largely be determined by slowly falling domestic sales and the acquisition of new markets in eastern Europe, reports MTI Econews.

Hungarian drug companies' international success, higher consumer spending power and booming western European markets mean the chemical industry is likely to grow 2%-3% this year, it added. Large-scale investments in the drug industry are aimed mainly at improving marketing and reducing production costs, it was noted.

- Hungary is one of only a few countries in Europe which have not only failed to improve their people's health but also suffered a decline in life expectancy, says a new report from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter's offices.