Hungarian OTC Sales In 1995

A survey conducted by the Hungarian Health Insurance Office has revealed that over-the-counter medicine sales in Hungary were worth 103.1 billion forint ($704.5 million) in 1995, reports MTI Econews.

To pay for these medicines, the HIO provided subsidies worth 67.3 billion forint ($460 million), the state provided 5.5 billion forint ($37.5 million) and the population spent 30.3 billion forint ($207 million). Social security organizations have budgeted 72 billion forint ($492 million) this year for medicine subsidies.

The HIO's chief pharmacist, Zsusza Mateja, said that the HIO will compensate drug producers for delays in implementing planned drug price rises (Marketletters passim). However, if these price increases are repeatedly delayed the producers many withdraw from the existing price-setting agreement. Under this arrangement, drug producers cannot introduce additional price rises as long as the devaluation of the forint remains below this year's planned 20%. Assuming this devaluation is kept below this ceiling, retail prices would only be increased by an average of 35%, including a 13.1% producer price increase, notes the report.