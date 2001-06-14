Hungaropharma privatization tender

Hungaropharmaprivatization tender
APV Rt, Hungary's state privatization company, is to invite tenders for the part sale of the drug wholesaler Hungaropharma Rt, which currently controls a third of the domestic market, reports New Europe.
APV will issue an initial public offering for a quarter plus one vote of Hungaropharma to small and institutional domestics and foreign invstors. The second phase will consist of allowing workers, managers and domestic pharmacists to buy a further 25% minus two votes of the wholesaler. Last year, the firm produced a pretax profit of 328 million forint ($1.1 millon).
