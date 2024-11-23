Hungary's Drug Market Stagnating?

Heads of Hungary's three largest pharmaceutical producers, Egis, Chinoin, and Richter Gedeon, believe that sales of medicines in Hungary have stagnated or slightly decreased since 1992, reports MTI Econews. However, drug revenues rose from 21 billion forint ($132.6 million) to 86 billion forint in 1995. Prices have grown much more rapidly than inflation.

75% of drugs sold in Hungary are Hungarian-made, but the market share of Hungarian producers is only 45% in terms of sales value, according to the report.