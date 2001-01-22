Huntingdon rescued by US backer

UK contract-research firm Huntingdon Life Sciences, which has beenlosing orders from pharmaceutical firms and has been criticized by animal rights activists over its treatment of laboratory animals, has been saved from closure thanks to securing a financing deal with an anonymous US financial group. The deal was announced just as the firm's L22.6 million ($32.1 million) debt facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland was due to expire (Marketletter January 22).
Both Huntingdon and the Royal Bank have been targeted by anti-vivisection groups, most notably Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty. The latter group issued a statement saying that it will step up its efforts across North America to ensure Huntingdon's "financial horizons remain bleak," and added that "SHAC activists promise to be relentless against anyone still connected to the company."
Speaking before the rescue bid emerged, Joe Bateman of SHAC said that if Huntingdon "does get help with its refinancing from any American investors, we promise to find out who stepped in, and we will hold them accountable for the 500 animals that will die every extra day [the firm] remains open." He went on to say it is SHAC's objective to see Huntingdon close, claiming that "any investor that tries to prevent this inevitable foreclosure will be dragged through the mud."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze