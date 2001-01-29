Huntingdon's US rescuer revealed

The backer that rescued the UK contract-research firm Huntingdon LifeSciences from bankruptcy (Marketletter January 29) has been named as the US investment company Stephens Group. The bank is Huntingdon's largest shareholder, and now holds a 15.7% stake in the UK company.

The decision to reveal the name of its backers by Huntingdon is a surprising one, given that Stephens can now expect to be subjected to a negative publicity campaign from anti-vivisectionists. Greg Avery, a spokesman for Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty, told Reuters that Stephens has offices across the USA and the UK and, over the coming months, "we will start to target their customers, and target them from every available angle." He added that "Stephens wants to be aware that our methods have worked with much larger companies."