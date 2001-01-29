Huntingdon's US rescuer revealed

The backer that rescued the UK contract-research firm Huntingdon LifeSciences from bankruptcy (Marketletter January 29) has been named as the US investment company Stephens Group. The bank is Huntingdon's largest shareholder, and now holds a 15.7% stake in the UK company.
The decision to reveal the name of its backers by Huntingdon is a surprising one, given that Stephens can now expect to be subjected to a negative publicity campaign from anti-vivisectionists. Greg Avery, a spokesman for Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty, told Reuters that Stephens has offices across the USA and the UK and, over the coming months, "we will start to target their customers, and target them from every available angle." He added that "Stephens wants to be aware that our methods have worked with much larger companies."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze