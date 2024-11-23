HYAL'S AT2101 NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

Hyal Pharmaceutical has announced that its analgesic drug Hyal-AT2101 is now available to patients in Canada under the country's emergency drug release program. The company said that it was making the drug, to be called Hyanalgese, available in advance of formal marketing approval because of a high level of demand from both patients and doctors.

Hyanalgese is topical cream applied to the skin to relieve the chronic pain of osteoarthritis. Phase III trials on the product are ongoing in Canada, the USA and the UK.

- Meantime, Hyal has sold an option to Ciba-Geigy Canada, giving the latter company the exclusive right, for a period of six months, to evaluate and license Hyanalgese in Canada.