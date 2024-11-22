Friday 22 November 2024

Hyperlipidemia Market Poised For Expansion

14 November 1994

After experiencing significant growth in recent years, the hyperlipidemia market now ranks among the top ten therapeutic markets, and is poised for further significant expansion, according to a report from Connect Pharma Ltd, entitled Hyperlipidemia Therapy; Advances and Commercial Opportunities. Hypolipidemic drugs made up a market worth $4 billion in 1992, with Merck & Co holding the largest share with its two HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors Mevacor (lovastatin) and Zocor (simvastatin).

According to the report, the therapeutic and commercial success of HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors has stimulated activity in the field of hyperlipidemia with over 100 companies currently conducting research in the area. Research into this class of product still remains intense, although compounds aimed at novel therapeutic targets are increasingly being investigated. For example, the report notes, squalene synthase inhibitors, ACAT inhibitors and antioxidants are all potential therapeutics which, if found to be effective, could change the hyperlipidemia market in the future.

The report covers key aspects of hypolipidemic therapy from clinical assessment to competitor analysis and market trends. It also includes a breakdown of over 100 companies worldwide currently developing products in this field. For details, contact Connect Pharma Ltd, Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA, UK. Fax: +44 865 784 178.

