iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing AI-driven antibody therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, and cancer. Leveraging its proprietary machine learning platform and 3D epitope modeling, iBio focuses on creating next-generation biologics targeting challenging disease pathways.​

In early 2025, iBio expanded its cardiometabolic pipeline through a licensing agreement with AstralBio, acquiring IBIO-600, a long-acting anti-myostatin antibody aimed at treating obesity and muscle wasting. The deal included a $750,000 equity payment and up to $28 million in milestones. Additionally, iBio licensed a novel antibody targeting Activin E, a protein implicated in fat-selective weight loss. Both candidates are in preclinical development, with clinical trials anticipated in 2026.​

The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes an anti-EGFRvIII antibody for glioblastoma and a PD-1 agonist for autoimmune diseases, developed using its AI-enabled discovery engine. In September 2022, iBio acquired RubrYc Therapeutics’ AI platform and immuno-oncology assets, enhancing its capabilities in antibody design.​

Financially, iBio secured $15 million in a private placement in March 2024, extending its cash runway through fiscal 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the company reported $7.2 million in cash and equivalents.