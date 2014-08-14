iBio collaborates with Kanematsu Chemicals to target Japanese market

USA-based iBio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) and Japan’s Kanematsu Chemicals, part of Kanematsu Corp (TYO: 8020) have entered into a collaboration agreement under which Kanematsu will market the novel iBioLaunch platform in Japan.
The accord combines iBio's plant-based expression system and expertise for rapid, reliable and economical development and production of biological vaccines and therapeutics, with the marketing reach and regional expertise of the life science group from Kanematsu. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"The pharmaceutical business is one of the core businesses in which we are expecting further expansion, and the collaboration with iBio will lead Kanematsu Chemicals Corporation to its success," said Kazuyuki Matsunaga, president of Kanematsu Chemicals. "iBioLaunch has great potential to solve existing issues in the development and production of these products for the Japanese and export markets. We are very excited to start introducing this excellent technology to the Japanese pharmaceutical industry," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze