ICN Group Profitable In Second Quarter

ICN Pharmaceutical says that its three companies, ICN Biomedicals, SPI Pharmaceuticals, and Viratek Inc, were profitable in the second quarter ended June 30, 1994.
SPI Pharmaceuticals, which contributed 83% of the combined sales of the ICN group, achieved net income of $5.2 million, worldwide sales of $79 million, and earnings per share of $0.25.
ICN Biomedicals, which is a biotechnology research company accounting for 16% of the group's combined sales, posted net income of $536,000, sales of $15.2 million and EPS of $0.06.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze