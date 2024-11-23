ICN Group Profitable In Second Quarter

ICN Pharmaceutical says that its three companies, ICN Biomedicals, SPI Pharmaceuticals, and Viratek Inc, were profitable in the second quarter ended June 30, 1994.

SPI Pharmaceuticals, which contributed 83% of the combined sales of the ICN group, achieved net income of $5.2 million, worldwide sales of $79 million, and earnings per share of $0.25.

ICN Biomedicals, which is a biotechnology research company accounting for 16% of the group's combined sales, posted net income of $536,000, sales of $15.2 million and EPS of $0.06.