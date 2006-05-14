ICOS swings to $65M profit in 1st-qtr 2006

US drugmaker ICOS Corp reported net income of $65.0 million, up $106.7 million on the net loss of $41.7 million posted for the year-ago quarter, as a result of continued sales growth and reduced selling, general and administrative expenses.
Paul Clark, ICOS' chairman, noted that, during the period, Cialis (tadalfil), the group's erectile dysfunction drug marketed as part of its joint venture with Eil Lilly, continues to gain market share. As of March 2006, Cialis had a 25.8% share of US total prescriptions, up 4%, with a 34.0% aggregate market share in Europe, Canada and Mexico in February 2006, an increase of 4.7% on the like, eyar-ago period. Worldwide sales of the ED drug totaled $222.7 million, up 48% and the JV also swung to a profit of $65.0 million from a $41.7 million loss in the 2005 first quarter.
In light of its strong results, ICOS says that it expects its full-year sales to fall within the upper end of the previously-stated range $860.0-$900.0 million, adding that it expects the Lilly ICOS 2006 net income to be near the upper end of the predicted $210.0-$240.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze