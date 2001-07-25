ID Biomedical starts Ph I/II StreptAvax trial

ID Biomedical has initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial of its vaccinefor the prevention of infections caused by group A streptococcus, StreptAvax. The vaccine, which is the only one of its type to be tested in human clinical trials, is a multivalent recombinant product which was developed to cover 26 serotypes of group A streptococcus. The study will initially be conducted in adults and, if successful, the company will go on to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in adolescents and children.