IDEC/Eisai collab for antibodies

- IDEC Pharmaceuticals is to collaborate with Eisai of Japan on the development of antibodies directed against the gp39 or CD40 antigen, which is essential for B cell activation and antibody production. Potential target indications for humanized or primatized versions of the antibodies will be antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases such as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and systemic lupus erythematosus. The deal could be worth up to $37.5 million to IDEC, while Eisai will get exclusive marketing rights in Asia and Europe.