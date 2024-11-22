IDEC / Genentech antibody collab expansion

- IDEC Pharmaceuticals and Genentech have expanded their collaboration for the development and commercialization of IDEC's anti-CD20 antibody IDEC-C2B8, a candidate treatment for relapsed low-grade and follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, to include an allowance for Genentech to market the product in Japan and other Asian countries. Under the terms of the original agreement, signed in March, Genentech gained rights to develop and market IDEC-C2B8 in all countries outside the USA and Canada except Asia. In a related agreement, IDEC and Genentech have signed over exclusive rights to develop and market IDEC-C2B8 in Japan to Zenyaku Kogyo.