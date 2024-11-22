IDEC/Genentech's Anti-CD20 Antibody In Phase III Soon?

Genentech and IDEC Pharmaceuticals have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of IDEC's monoclonal antibody targeting CD20, a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin's B cell lymphoma. IDEC-C2B8 is expected to enter Phase III clinical trials by mid-1995, according to Genentech.

As part of the agreement, Genentech also gains the option to extend the collaboration to include two radioconjugates for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas, IDEC-Y2B8 and IDEC-In2B8, which are currently in Phase I/II testing. The two companies may also develop IDEC-C2B8 for other B-cell cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Genentech has also licensed from IDEC a technology base relating to a Chinese hamster ovary cell gene expression system which has the potential to reduce the time and cost of product development.

Phase II results of a trial with IDEC-C2B8 have demonstrated that the antibody initiate tumor shrinkage in 22 out of 34 patients with relapsed low-grade or follicular non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphoma (Marketletter November 4, 1994). Of the patients who showed shrinkage, three exhibited a complete response, 13 had a partial response (tumor shrinkage >50%) and six had minor responses (shrinkage >25% but <50%). Response durations ranged from 4.4 to 9.2 months. The results showed a response rate similar to that produced by single-agent chemotherapy, said IDEC, but with few of the toxicities associated with these treatments.