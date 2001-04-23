IDEC Pharma sees Rituxan sales leap 115% in 1st qtr 2001

IDEC Pharmaceuticals says that first-quarter 2001 sales revenuesincreased 109.3% to $56.5 million, with net income rising to $20.8 million, compared with a loss of $4.3 million in first-quarter 2000. The company's revenues included $48.6 million from its joint business arrangement with Genentech for the commercialization of Rituxan (rituximab), up 115% year-on-year.
IDEC also received a $5 million milestone payment from Schering AG upon filing a marketing authorization application on Zevalin (ibritumomab) in Europe. The firm expects to receive notification of a complete review letter from the US Food and Drug Administration on or before May 3 on the filing status of Zevalin (Marketletter April 2).
