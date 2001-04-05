IFPMA urges govts to act on drug distribution

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical ManufacturersAssociations has urged governments to dramatically improve levels of resources in the form of financial and technical grant aid to poor countries in order to improve access to medicines.
There is currently an imbalance in these efforts, said the IFPMA's director general Harvey Bale. "The industry is working hard to develop new therapies and vaccines that are critical in the fight against infectious diseases, but governments are slow in responding to the need to build necessary financial and infrastructure support to get donated and discounted medicines to the most seriously-affected countries," he said.
At the World Health Organization/World Trade Organization workshop on differential pricing and financing of essential drugs, held in Hosbjar, Norway, April 8-11 (Marketletter March 26), Dr Bale was due to describe progress underway at the Accelerating Access Initiative, with Botswana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Uganda already having finalized agreements and with more countries expected to follow. The industry is in talks with over two dozen countries in the developing world with the aim of securing better availability of AIDS medicines for their patients, noted the IFPMA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze