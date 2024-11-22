IL-12 In Trials As Cancer Therapy

Interleukin-12, which is being developed by Genetics Institute and Hoffmann-La Roche and is now undergoing initial toxicity and dose-ranging studies in cancer patients, seems to exert its anticancer effects in two ways - stimulating an immune response to neoplastic cells as well as having antiangiogenic properties. This double-barrel effect was demonstrated for the first time in a series of studies by researchers at Harvard Medical School in the USA.

IL-12 directly stimulates cytotoxic T lymphocytes, and indirectly stimulates production of IL-2 and interferon gamma which have a further stimulatory effect on T cell function. Furthermore, IL-12 has a direct stimulatory effect on the proliferation and activation of another lymphocyte class called natural killer cells. If IL-12 has antiangiogenic properties, it suggests that the agent may also kill tumors by starving them of nutrients.

Roche and Genetics Institute have cross-licensed rights to IL-12 from each other. Genetics Institute is developing recombinant IL-12 in collaboration with the Wyeth-Ayerst division of American Home Products. Roche began clinical testing of IL-12 in cancer patients in December 1994, and has also started testing the drug in patients with AIDS.