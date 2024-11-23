Imminent UK Launch Of P&U's Edronax

Pharmacia & Upjohn is to launch its selective noradrenaline reuptakeinhibitor Edronax (reboxetine) in the UK this month, it reported at the WCBP. It received marketing authorization, its first, from the Medicines Control Agency earlier this year (Marketletter April 28). The company also presented data from two trials of Edronax versus Eli Lilly's selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Prozac (fluoxetine).

In one placebo-controlled study of 381 patients, 56% of patients in both the Edronax and the Prozac groups and 34% of those in the placebo group were classified as responders. Remission was seen in 48% of Edronax-treated patients, 45% of Prozac-treated patients and 27% of placebo receivers. In the study comparing Edronax and Prozac, 78% and 74% respectively responded, and 67% of patients in both groups were found to be in remission.

P&U adds that Edronax is particularly effective when drive is absent, and it sees a role for the drug in patients who do not respond to other medications, including SSRIs. In addition, it has no effect on weight; SSRIs are associated with weight loss followed by a rebound, while tricyclic antidepressants are linked to weight gain.