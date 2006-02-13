Immune Response reveals new strategy

US firm Immune Response says that its management and board of directors are implementing a new corporate and clinical strategy designed to position the company for long-term success by more effectively leveraging its core immune-based technology for autoimmune and infectious diseases. Specifically, this strategy will focus on the accelerated development of the firm's most promising immune-based therapies currently in clinical trials: NeuroVax for multiple sclerosis and IR103 for human immunodeficiency virus.
This new strategic initiative is being led by chief executive Joseph O'Neill, who joined the company late last year after a career leading federal AIDS policy at the White House, the Office of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator at the US Department of State. Dr O'Neill developed the strategic plan along with the company's management team after a thorough analysis of the group's technology and clinical development programs.
Will "maximize under-valued assets"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze