Immune Response reveals new strategy

US firm Immune Response says that its management and board of directors are implementing a new corporate and clinical strategy designed to position the company for long-term success by more effectively leveraging its core immune-based technology for autoimmune and infectious diseases. Specifically, this strategy will focus on the accelerated development of the firm's most promising immune-based therapies currently in clinical trials: NeuroVax for multiple sclerosis and IR103 for human immunodeficiency virus.

This new strategic initiative is being led by chief executive Joseph O'Neill, who joined the company late last year after a career leading federal AIDS policy at the White House, the Office of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator at the US Department of State. Dr O'Neill developed the strategic plan along with the company's management team after a thorough analysis of the group's technology and clinical development programs.

Will "maximize under-valued assets"