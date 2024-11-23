Immune Response To Merge With Ocurest

US firm Immune Response has announced that it is to merge with Ocurest Laboratories of Florida, USA. Terms of the merger were not disclosed. However, it is anticipated the combined company will eventually be named Ocurest Laboratories. The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 1996. A special meeting of Immune shareholders is tentatively fixed for mid-February to consider the merger.
Ocurest produces, distributes and holds worldwide patents on a new delivery system for dispensing ophthalmic drug solutions into the eye.
- HYBRITECH ACQUISITION COMPLETE: Beckman Instruments has completed the acquisition announced last year of Eli Lilly's Hybritech Inc.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze