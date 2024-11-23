Immune Response To Merge With Ocurest

US firm Immune Response has announced that it is to merge with Ocurest Laboratories of Florida, USA. Terms of the merger were not disclosed. However, it is anticipated the combined company will eventually be named Ocurest Laboratories. The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 1996. A special meeting of Immune shareholders is tentatively fixed for mid-February to consider the merger.

Ocurest produces, distributes and holds worldwide patents on a new delivery system for dispensing ophthalmic drug solutions into the eye.

- HYBRITECH ACQUISITION COMPLETE: Beckman Instruments has completed the acquisition announced last year of Eli Lilly's Hybritech Inc.