Immunomedics Completes New Facility

US biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics has completed construction and has begun validation of a new 7,500 square foot manufacturing facility at its Morris Plains, NJ headquarters.
Chairman David Goldenberg commented: "this new facility comes at an appropriate time, given the recent US Food and Drug administration licensure of our first cancer detection and imaging product, CEA-Scan (arcitumomab)." The site has four independent manufacturing suites, which are capable of making four products simultaneously, he said.
In addition to completing the facility, Immunomedics said that it has improved its antibody manufacturing process applicable to all of its imaging products. "We have made our basic process 50% more efficient, reducing each production run by half the time without making any substantive changes in our purification and fragmentation processes," explained Dr Goldenberg. This should increase output and reduce costs, he said.
