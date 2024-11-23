Immunomedics Sales Force In Europe

US company Immunomedics has hired its first sales representative forGermany, Austria and Switzerland to sell LeukoScan, its radiolabeled monoclonal antibody fragment for the detection of infectious diseases.
The product is already launched in Germany and Austria (Marketletter April 28), and the company is preparing an application for marketing approval in Switzerland for LeukoScan, which is already approved in the European Union for diagnosing osteomyelitis.
The European filing for a second indication, the diagnosis of acute non-classic appendicitis, is not yet approvable, noted Immunomedics. The firm has to clarify the clinical setting in which the product will be used, among other items.
