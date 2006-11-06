ImmuPharma releases further encouraging data on lupus drug

ImmuPharma, a UK-based specialist drug discovery and development company, has released further data from a Phase II trial of IPP-201101, its drug candidate for lupus. According to the firm, patients who received the agent on only three occasions, two weeks apart, demonstrated a significant clinical improvement in their condition in addition to a decrease of their biomarkers.

ImmuPharma noted that, while the study was not expected to show significant clinical improvement, primarily due to its short treatment duration, many of the patients who were treated with the drug showed reduction in their auto-antibodies and showed also significant improvement in their condition. IPP-201101 significantly improved the clinical status of a number of treated patients: 50% in one of the two dose groups showed a reduction of atleast 50% of their Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index score, a specific scale used to measure the condition of lupus patients.