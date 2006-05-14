Impact of brand differentation on life sciences market competition

A newly-released study from BioInformatics evaluates brand differences among 17 leading brands in the US life science supply market and customer perceptions about competitors.

According to consumers, Affymetrix was considered the most differentiated brand. Life scientists cited its performance in innovation as an important strategic advantage, the study says. New England Biolabs was perceived to have the best products according to respondents, who also considered the company to have a very sincere "brand personality." Nonetheless, it notes, Invitrogen maintained the strongest bond with its customers and garnered the highest marks in customer service and technical support.

For each company, the report reveals blocks of consumers that are vulnerable to acquisition by competitors emphasizing which are the most sought after brand attributes. Brands that appeal to these needs can maximize market share by earning the allegiances of customer segments from close competitors through brand differentiation, it states.