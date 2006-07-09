Impax settles long running Solvay suit

USA-based pharmaceutical company Impax Laboratories says that it has settled a suit brought against it in 2003 by Belgian pharmaceutical and chemicals group Solvay. The action alleged that Impax engaged in false advertising practices dating back to 1998 in connection with the marketing of two of the company's Lipram pancreatic enzyme supplements, as well as two discontinued pancreatic enzyme supplements.
Under the settlement terms, Impax will pay $23.0 million to Solvay, $12.0 million from its current cash reserves. The remaining balance will be paid over the next six years. Impax added that sales and gross profits from the two Liprams had not been material to its prior financial results.
Barry Edwards, Impax' chief executive, said that, although the firm maintained that the suit was without merit, it had decided to settle to avoid further potential costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze